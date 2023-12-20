Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.77 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70.

The public float for KTRA is 3.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTRA on December 20, 2023 was 815.83K shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stock saw a decrease of -1.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -95.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.89% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.60% for KTRA’s stock, with a -94.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KTRA Trading at -87.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -49.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2760. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc saw -97.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

Equity return is now at value -342.86, with -177.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.