Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD)’s stock price has plunge by 2.86relation to previous closing price of 2.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-24 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Has A Full Week Of Small Deals, Led By Chinese Issuers.

Is It Worth Investing in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) Right Now?

The public float for JYD is 8.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JYD on December 20, 2023 was 34.40K shares.

JYD’s Market Performance

JYD stock saw an increase of 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 47.69% and a quarterly increase of 42.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.12% for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.26% for JYD’s stock, with a 3.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JYD Trading at 30.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +47.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD rose by +1.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd saw -42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.