Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s stock price has plunge by 12.11relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming medical and investor conferences in November:

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for JSPR is 80.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JSPR on December 20, 2023 was 583.51K shares.

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR stock saw a decrease of 14.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -33.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.98% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.78% for JSPR’s stock, with a -57.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JSPR Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares sank -19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5591. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from WIGGANS THOMAS G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 28. After this action, WIGGANS THOMAS G now owns 50,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,486 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 40,000 shares at $6,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -86.23, with -72.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.