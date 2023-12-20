Janus International Group Inc’s (JBI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has gone up by 10.93% for the week, with a 16.78% rise in the past month and a 14.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for JBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.33% for JBI’s stock, with a 19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI) is 13.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JBI is 0.92.

The public float for JBI is 111.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% of that float. On December 20, 2023, JBI’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

JBI) stock’s latest price update

Janus International Group Inc (NYSE: JBI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.75 in comparison to its previous close of 11.97, however, the company has experienced a 10.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that JBI reported strong Q3 results, beating EPS estimates by 13.5% and experiencing a 40% YoY revenue growth in the new construction segment. The company’s innovative security product line, including the Nokē Smart Entry systems, is expected to perform strongly in the coming quarters. JBI is trading at a discount compared to the sector median P/E and has solid growth potential, making it a good long-term investment.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBI stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JBI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JBI in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBI Trading at 18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBI rose by +10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.92. In addition, Janus International Group Inc saw 27.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBI starting from Jackson Ramey Pierce, who sale 275,000 shares at the price of $11.76 back on Dec 15. After this action, Jackson Ramey Pierce now owns 200,000 shares of Janus International Group Inc, valued at $3,234,455 using the latest closing price.

Hodges Morgan, the Executive Vice President of Janus International Group Inc, sale 150,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Hodges Morgan is holding 353,865 shares at $1,763,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBI

Equity return is now at value 32.46, with 10.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Janus International Group Inc (JBI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.