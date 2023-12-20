iSun Inc (ISUN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for ISUN is 33.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ISUN on December 20, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

ISUN) stock’s latest price update

iSun Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.28 in relation to its previous close of 0.25. However, the company has experienced a 56.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-15 that Penny stocks are the jittery nerves of the stock market – even minor news events can make them swing unpredictably. By definition, penny stocks are shares of companies traded below $5 per share and display extreme percentage changes from relatively insignificant moves in price.

ISUN’s Market Performance

iSun Inc (ISUN) has seen a 56.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 101.58% gain in the past month and a 20.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.45% for ISUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.46% for ISUN’s stock, with a -37.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISUN Trading at 46.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.40%, as shares surge +98.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISUN rose by +55.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2033. In addition, iSun Inc saw -79.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISUN starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who sale 4,400 shares at the price of $0.24 back on Sep 18. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 118,277 shares of iSun Inc, valued at $1,066 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of iSun Inc, sale 2,850 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 115,427 shares at $691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISUN

Equity return is now at value -111.00, with -54.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, iSun Inc (ISUN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.