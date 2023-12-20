iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) has decreased by -7.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Phil Carlson – Investor Relations, KCSA Strategic Communications Tracy Curley – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Bielak – Chief Information Officer Eric Langlois – Chief Revenue Officer Carly Lejnieks – Vice President of Marketing. Conference Call Participants Matt Hewitt – Craig Hallum Operator Good day, everyone, and welcome to iSpecimens Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.92.

The public float for ISPC is 5.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISPC on December 20, 2023 was 44.91K shares.

ISPC’s Market Performance

ISPC’s stock has seen a -6.16% decrease for the week, with a -13.53% drop in the past month and a -32.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for iSpecimen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.93% for ISPC’s stock, with a -54.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ISPC Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -15.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPC fell by -6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5381. In addition, iSpecimen Inc saw -64.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPC starting from Bielak Benjamin, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Sep 14. After this action, Bielak Benjamin now owns 84,348 shares of iSpecimen Inc, valued at $12,960 using the latest closing price.

Curley Tracy, the CEO, CFO and Treasurer of iSpecimen Inc, purchase 4,400 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Curley Tracy is holding 49,541 shares at $5,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPC

Equity return is now at value -57.99, with -46.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, iSpecimen Inc (ISPC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.