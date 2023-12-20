Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IVR is 1.81.

The public float for IVR is 48.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVR on December 20, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

IVR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) has surged by 0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 9.02, but the company has seen a 9.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that While market experts often arouse the scorn of Internet critics, investors should nevertheless pay particular attention to the stocks analysts are selling. It all comes down to both the influence that these authorities exert along with their professional reputation.

IVR’s Market Performance

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) has seen a 9.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.39% gain in the past month and a -14.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for IVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.60% for IVR’s stock, with a -10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IVR Trading at 14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc saw -28.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

Equity return is now at value -0.85, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.