International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) has increased by 1.18 when compared to last closing price of 79.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The holiday sales season tends to be a “make or break” window for retail stocks. Many companies inch along throughout the year, posting similar stats quarter over quarter (QOQ).

Is It Worth Investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) Right Now?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 444.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for IFF is 229.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of IFF was 2.06M shares.

IFF’s Market Performance

IFF stock saw an increase of 4.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.18% and a quarterly increase of 14.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for IFF’s stock, with a 2.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IFF Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFF rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.66. In addition, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IFF starting from Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph, who sale 1,972 shares at the price of $86.35 back on May 11. After this action, Fauchon de Villeplee Christoph now owns 9,093 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., valued at $170,282 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IFF

Equity return is now at value 0.27, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.