Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE) Stock: A 6.94% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has gone up by 4.95% for the week, with a 11.10% rise in the past month and a 7.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.48% for ICE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.94% for ICE’s stock, with a 12.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 0.99.

The public float for ICE is 566.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on December 20, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has plunge by 0.17relation to previous closing price of 123.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.95% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that I’ve been stockpiling cash for real estate transactions and not actively buying stocks in the market. I aim to have a cash position for the next bear market and am not finding many attractive buying opportunities currently. Here’s my list of high conviction long-term bullish picks that I’d like to buy during a market downturn.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.31. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Namkung James W, who sale 1,078 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Namkung James W now owns 17,599 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $134,750 using the latest closing price.

Namkung James W, the Chief Accounting Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 1,171 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Namkung James W is holding 18,677 shares at $140,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.