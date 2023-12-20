Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTLA is 1.70.

The public float for NTLA is 87.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTLA on December 20, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NTLA) stock’s latest price update

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA)’s stock price has soared by 5.50 in relation to previous closing price of 30.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The recent FDA approval of two gene therapies has put the focus on biotechs like EDIT, BEAM and NTLA, which have promising candidates in their pipeline.

NTLA’s Market Performance

NTLA’s stock has risen by 13.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.87% and a quarterly drop of -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.35% for NTLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $66 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTLA Trading at 13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA rose by +13.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.19. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc saw -8.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Bhanji Muna, who sale 265 shares at the price of $23.90 back on Oct 31. After this action, Bhanji Muna now owns 11,996 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,334 using the latest closing price.

Bhanji Muna, the Director of Intellia Therapeutics Inc, sale 265 shares at $42.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Bhanji Muna is holding 12,261 shares at $11,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Equity return is now at value -49.66, with -39.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.