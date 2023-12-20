Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s (IR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, IR stock has gone up by 2.79%, with a monthly gain of 8.55% and a quarterly surge of 17.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Ingersoll-Rand Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.66% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is above average at 40.72x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.46.

The public float for IR is 404.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on December 20, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has surge by 2.02relation to previous closing price of 74.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Ingersoll Rand, a niche industrial products company, has seen its stock soar over the past year or so. The company has shown strong financial performance, with revenue up 17.8% and net income skyrocketing from $387.3 million to $548.9 million. Management is optimistic about the company’s future, forecasting revenue growth of 14-16% and increased profitability metrics. However, investors should monitor segment orders for signs of potential weakness.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $73 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.93% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.54. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Schiesl Andrew R, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $71.89 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schiesl Andrew R now owns 45,263 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $934,505 using the latest closing price.

Schiesl Andrew R, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 9,532 shares at $66.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Schiesl Andrew R is holding 58,263 shares at $631,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.