ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has seen a 2.31% increase in the past week, with a 7.73% gain in the past month, and a 8.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.94% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.26% for ING’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.61.

The public float for ING is 3.50B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for ING on December 20, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING)'s stock price has soared by 0.47 in relation to previous closing price of 14.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ING Trading at 10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Equity return is now at value 13.94, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.