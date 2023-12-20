Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 15.50. However, the company has experienced a 7.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Independence Realty Trust is a REIT focused on multi-family apartment communities in secondary markets. The portfolio is spread across many markets in the attractive Sunbelt region. The REIT has shown strong performance with high occupancy rates and growth in revenue and operating income.

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) Right Now?

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for IRT is 222.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRT on December 20, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

IRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has seen a 7.19% increase in the past week, with a 18.31% rise in the past month, and a 0.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for IRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for IRT’s stock, with a -2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRT Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.