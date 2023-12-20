IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) has decreased by -10.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-12-07 that Even with the amount of progress the cannabis industry has seen investing in legal cannabis comes with big risks. As many know cannabis is now legal in more than 30 states in the US. This emerging industry has consistently generated over a billion in revenue. Not to mention it has employed many people who are looking for work. There seem to be more positives than negatives regarding legal cannabis so why is investing so risky?

Is It Worth Investing in IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ: IMCC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMCC is 1.24.

The public float for IMCC is 8.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On December 20, 2023, IMCC’s average trading volume was 62.16K shares.

IMCC’s Market Performance

The stock of IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has seen a -9.59% decrease in the past week, with a -21.47% drop in the past month, and a -43.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.70% for IMCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.31% for IMCC’s stock, with a -55.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMCC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for IMCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMCC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on October 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMCC Trading at -29.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.67%, as shares sank -19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMCC fell by -9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3856. In addition, IM Cannabis Corp saw -66.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMCC

Equity return is now at value -40.01, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IM Cannabis Corp (IMCC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.