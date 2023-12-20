i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for IAUX is 217.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAUX on December 20, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

IAUX) stock's latest price update

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX)'s stock price has plunge by 5.36relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IAUX’s Market Performance

IAUX’s stock has risen by 23.78% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.08% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.89% for i-80 Gold Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for IAUX’s stock, with a -10.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IAUX Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.46%, as shares surge +30.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX rose by +23.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5890. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp saw -37.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.