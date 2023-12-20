HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, HUYA stock has gone up by 2.95%, with a monthly decline of -8.88% and a quarterly surge of 37.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.22% for HUYA Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for HUYA’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.67.

The public float for HUYA is 87.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on December 20, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

HUYA) stock’s latest price update

HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 3.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that Camping World, Nextdoor, and Huya are well below their all-time highs, but there’s value in the discard pile. Camping World bounced back this month with a better-than-expected quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HUYA Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.56%, as shares sank -10.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw -11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Equity return is now at value -3.95, with -3.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.