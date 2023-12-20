HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) is above average at 5.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.

The public float for HSBC is 3.89B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HSBC on December 20, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HSBC Holdings plc ADR (NYSE: HSBC) has increased by 0.90 when compared to last closing price of 39.05.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-19 that HSBC expanded its Americas equity research team to 24 people this year, adding to its coverage of U.S. stock markets for wealthy clients, the bank said on Tuesday.

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has experienced a 0.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month, and a 0.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.86% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for HSBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.59% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.77. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc ADR saw 26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HSBC Holdings plc ADR (HSBC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.