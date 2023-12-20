Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 8.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Hims & Hers Health: Faultless, Ready To Go Higher

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for HIMS is 136.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.50% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of HIMS was 2.56M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS’s stock has seen a 3.67% increase for the week, with a 17.14% rise in the past month and a 41.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for Hims & Hers Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for HIMS’s stock, with a 4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at 20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +13.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc saw 36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 9,133 shares at the price of $9.02 back on Dec 06. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 382,574 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc, valued at $82,402 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc, sale 9,133 shares at $8.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 391,707 shares at $80,221 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Equity return is now at value -11.16, with -8.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.