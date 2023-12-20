HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.09 in comparison to its previous close of 66.13, however, the company has experienced a 2.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Investors looking for stocks in the Banks – Foreign sector might want to consider either Banco Itau (ITUB) or HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.83.

The public float for HDB is 2.53B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on December 20, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stock saw an increase of 2.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.85% and a quarterly increase of 11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for HDB’s stock, with a 3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDB Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.71. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.