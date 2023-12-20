Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has soared by 0.68 in relation to previous closing price of 13.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Kevin Maczka – Vice President, Investor Relations Kevin Holleran – President & Chief Executive Officer Eifion Jones – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeff Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Ryan Merkel – William Blair Andrew Carter – Stifel Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research Nick Cash – Goldman Sachs Operator Welcome to Hayward Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Svangel and I will be your operator for today’s call.

Is It Worth Investing in Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 44.88x. The 36-month beta value for HAYW is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for HAYW is 212.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.32% of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on December 20, 2023 was 2.90M shares.

HAYW’s Market Performance

HAYW’s stock has seen a 10.05% increase for the week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month and a -4.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Hayward Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.21% for HAYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +13.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc saw 42.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from BLASCO FERNANDO, who sale 9,250 shares at the price of $14.39 back on Sep 29. After this action, BLASCO FERNANDO now owns 14,857 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc, valued at $133,067 using the latest closing price.

BLASCO FERNANDO, the VP&GM, Europe & Rest of World of Hayward Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that BLASCO FERNANDO is holding 14,857 shares at $144,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.