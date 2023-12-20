Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) has increased by 2.51 when compared to last closing price of 13.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-12-11 that Peter Ingram, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, joins Bloomberg Radio to discuss the airline’s deal to merge with Alaska Airlines. ——–

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HA is 2.40.

The public float for HA is 49.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.52% of that float. On December 20, 2023, HA’s average trading volume was 3.83M shares.

HA’s Market Performance

HA’s stock has seen a -0.50% decrease for the week, with a 173.77% rise in the past month and a 90.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.84% for HA’s stock, with a 66.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HA Trading at 107.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +198.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +158.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. saw 35.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Oct 27. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 114,698 shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., valued at $11,794 using the latest closing price.

Alter Aaron J, the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Alter Aaron J is holding 117,698 shares at $32,694 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Equity return is now at value -79.61, with -5.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.