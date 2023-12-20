Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.73.

The public float for HAS is 129.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.68% of that float. The average trading volume for HAS on December 20, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 51.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-12-18 that [Note: HAS’ fiscal year 2022 ended December 25, 2022]

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS’s stock has risen by 6.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.80% and a quarterly drop of -22.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Hasbro, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for HAS’s stock, with a -11.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at 4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.18. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -15.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.