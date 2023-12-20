Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has surged by 0.72 when compared to previous closing price of 80.46, but the company has seen a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Multiline insurers like MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), CNO Financial (CNO), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), which have an impressive dividend history, offer a breather amid volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIG is 0.86.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for HIG is 299.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on December 20, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG stock saw an increase of 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.88% and a quarterly increase of 9.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.20% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 12.46% for the last 200 days.

HIG Trading at 7.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.76. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 6.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Swift Christopher, who sale 47,033 shares at the price of $80.41 back on Dec 18. After this action, Swift Christopher now owns 170,180 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $3,781,980 using the latest closing price.

Swift Christopher, the Chairman and CEO of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 53,596 shares at $80.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Swift Christopher is holding 170,180 shares at $4,300,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.