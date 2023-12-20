Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is 226.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLIT is 0.82.

The public float for HLIT is 109.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. On December 20, 2023, HLIT’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

HLIT stock's latest price update

Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has soared by 3.43 in relation to previous closing price of 11.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-21 that SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –­ Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Walter Jankovic, CFO of Harmonic, will participate in a fireside chat at the Raymond James 2023 TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on December 4 at 11:15 a.m.

HLIT’s Market Performance

HLIT’s stock has risen by 12.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.53% and a quarterly rise of 20.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Harmonic, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for HLIT’s stock, with a -11.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLIT Trading at 8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT rose by +12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Harmonic, Inc. saw -12.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Equity return is now at value 1.96, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.