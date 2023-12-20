H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 0.93.

The public float for HTHT is 318.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on December 20, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

HTHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 34.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), OneConnect Financial. (OCFT), KNOT Offshore (KNOP), Hippo Holdings (HIPO) and H World Group (HTHT) could surprise investors with big returns this Christmas.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has experienced a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.15% drop in the past month, and a -12.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for HTHT’s stock, with a -16.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.46. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw -18.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Equity return is now at value 28.61, with 5.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.