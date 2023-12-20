Guardant Health Inc (GH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GH is 0.99.

The public float for GH is 111.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% of that float. On December 20, 2023, GH’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

The stock price of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has surged by 2.50 when compared to previous closing price of 27.22, but the company has seen a 4.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, will present data showing the utility of liquid biopsy tests in the management of breast cancer patients at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December 5-9 in San Antonio, Texas. Highlights of the eight poster presentations include the use of blood-based testing to identify actionable biomarkers and predict therapy response in advanced breast cancer, and to detect residual disease.

GH’s Market Performance

Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen a 4.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.85% gain in the past month and a 1.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for GH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.77% for GH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.18% for the last 200 days.

GH Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +16.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.09. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 100 shares at the price of $26.34 back on Dec 04. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,422 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $2,634 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc, sale 5,800 shares at $26.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 5,926 shares at $152,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Equity return is now at value -218.88, with -24.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guardant Health Inc (GH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.