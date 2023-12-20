GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has gone down by -35.85% for the week, with a -21.84% drop in the past month and a -33.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.91% for GVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.30% for GVP’s stock, with a -53.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GVP is 1.33.

The public float for GVP is 2.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GVP on December 20, 2023 was 163.00K shares.

GVP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) has decreased by -36.05 when compared to last closing price of 3.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Adam Lowensteiner – VP, Lytham Partners Kyle Loudermilk – President and CEO Emmett Pepe – CFO Operator Good day, and welcome to the GSE Systems Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GVP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $5 based on the research report published on October 31, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

GVP Trading at -29.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.79%, as shares sank -24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVP fell by -35.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, GSE Systems, Inc. saw -71.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GVP starting from NGP Energy Technology Partners, who sale 740,747 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Mar 17. After this action, NGP Energy Technology Partners now owns 1,875,778 shares of GSE Systems, Inc., valued at $533,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GVP

Equity return is now at value -94.92, with -31.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.