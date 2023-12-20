Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNL is 1.32.

The public float for GNL is 196.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On December 20, 2023, GNL’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

The stock price of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) has surged by 2.84 when compared to previous closing price of 9.17, but the company has seen a 6.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that I am very bullish on REITs. Not all of them! There are quite a few that I expect to do poorly. Here are three REITs to sell. Tax your tax loss and move on.

GNL’s Market Performance

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has experienced a 6.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.31% rise in the past month, and a -12.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for GNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for GNL’s stock, with a -9.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GNL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GNL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNL Trading at 10.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNL rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Global Net Lease Inc saw -24.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNL

Equity return is now at value -8.41, with -2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.