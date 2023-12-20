GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has gone up by 5.05% for the week, with a 3.68% rise in the past month and a 16.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.35% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GEHC is at 0.86.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GEHC is 392.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.23% of that float. The average trading volume for GEHC on December 20, 2023 was 2.73M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) has surged by 0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 75.06, but the company has seen a 5.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-18 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Arduini, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jay Saccaro, will attend the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9th in San Francisco. Both GE HealthCare executives will participate in a Q&A session following Arduini’s presentation at 2:15 pm ET/11:15 am PT. This live webcast can be accessed by visiting GE HealthCare’s Investor R.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at 9.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.29. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc saw 29.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.