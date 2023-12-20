Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock: A 4.99% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has gone up by 6.76% for the week, with a 6.14% rise in the past month and a 10.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.10% for GTES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.99% for GTES’s stock, with a 3.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTES is 1.54.

The public float for GTES is 149.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTES on December 20, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

GTES) stock’s latest price update

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES)’s stock price has plunge by 1.46relation to previous closing price of 12.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Gates Industrial (GTES) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTES Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.15 back on Dec 13. After this action, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. now owns 143,510 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $192,337,500 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 143,510 shares at $192,337,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.