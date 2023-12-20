Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has seen a 6.73% increase in the past week, with a 15.63% gain in the past month, and a 32.53% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for FULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.94% for FULT stock, with a simple moving average of 25.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) Right Now?

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for FULT is 162.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FULT was 1.21M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.86 in relation to its previous close of 16.36. However, the company has experienced a 6.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that PHI, FULT and FMX made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 19, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.12. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sale 0 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 0 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Myers Curtis J, the Chairman & CEO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Myers Curtis J is holding 157,044 shares at $147,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.