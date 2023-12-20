Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has increased by 1.17 when compared to last closing price of 5.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-14 that Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle joins ‘Money Movers’ to discuss the biggest surprise for holiday travel this season, whether the capacity additions for next year will be enough, and what’s happening with pricing as demand dynamics shift.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Right Now?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ULCC is at 2.33.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ULCC is 38.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 34.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ULCC on December 20, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has seen a 12.12% increase for the week, with a 22.17% rise in the past month and a 7.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.57% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $5 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at 24.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +30.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw -49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Dempsey James G., who sale 245,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Dempsey James G. now owns 583,462 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $976,692 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Howard, the SVP, GC & Secretary of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, sale 58,000 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Diamond Howard is holding 508,547 shares at $227,302 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Equity return is now at value 12.69, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.