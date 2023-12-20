Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s (FYBR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has gone up by 5.56% for the week, with a 12.67% rise in the past month and a 49.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for FYBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.82% for FYBR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) Right Now?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for FYBR is 218.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FYBR on December 20, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) has dropped by -2.56 compared to previous close of 24.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that Activist investor Jana Partners on Monday called Frontier Communications Parent Inc. to explore a possible sale and conduct an strategic review in order to reverse its “poor” stock performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $17 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FYBR Trading at 17.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.59. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $18.93 back on Oct 18. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,912,895 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, valued at $2,838,930 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $18.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 38,912,895 shares at $2,838,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Equity return is now at value 3.28, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.