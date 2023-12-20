Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX: VINE)’s stock price has soared by 17.37 in relation to previous closing price of 0.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 43.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-24 that Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock VINE, +7.15% was up 9% in premarket trading on Thursday after the Minneapolis-based low-carb wine maker said it’s exploring strategic opportunities. Options under consideration include a potential merger, acquisition or “any accretive strategic transaction to enhance shareholder value,” the company said.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Vine Wine Inc (AMEX: VINE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VINE is at 2.08.

The public float for VINE is 7.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for VINE on December 20, 2023 was 261.72K shares.

VINE’s Market Performance

The stock of Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE) has seen a 43.75% increase in the past week, with a 96.63% rise in the past month, and a 92.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.02% for VINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.45% for VINE’s stock, with a 86.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINE Trading at 72.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.41%, as shares surge +87.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +43.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6897. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc saw -7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 96,617 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Sep 15. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 459,767 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc, valued at $39,816 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc, sale 132,542 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 556,384 shares at $51,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Equity return is now at value -268.19, with -195.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fresh Vine Wine Inc (VINE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.