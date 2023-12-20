Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.13.

The public float for FKWL is 8.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FKWL on December 20, 2023 was 6.68K shares.

FKWL) stock’s latest price update

Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ: FKWL)’s stock price has dropped by -10.38 in relation to previous closing price of 3.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-17 that Franklin Wireless is a 5G hotspot and software provider which has major carriers as customers, such as AT&T and T-Mobile. The company reported strong financial results for Q4,22 as its revenue increased by close to 400% and its losses declined as a portion of revenue.

FKWL’s Market Performance

FKWL’s stock has fallen by -1.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.17% and a quarterly drop of -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Franklin Wireless Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for FKWL’s stock, with a -19.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FKWL Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FKWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FKWL fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Franklin Wireless Corp saw -36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FKWL

Equity return is now at value -5.08, with -3.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Franklin Wireless Corp (FKWL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.