FMC Corp. (FMC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, FMC stock has gone up by 11.58%, with a monthly gain of 13.66% and a quarterly plunge of -14.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for FMC Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.66% for FMC’s stock, with a -32.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) is above average at 15.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The public float for FMC is 123.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FMC on December 20, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

FMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has increased by 3.55 when compared to last closing price of 58.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that FMC Corp (FMC) outlines its new strategic growth plan, including a focus on strengthening grower relationships, expanding the Plant Health business and accelerating R&D pipeline development.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $63 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMC Trading at 7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.47. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -51.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pallash Robert C, who purchase 3,845 shares at the price of $52.48 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pallash Robert C now owns 47,871 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $201,786 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $75.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 21,478 shares at $151,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FMC Corp. (FMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.