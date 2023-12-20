Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.46 in relation to its previous close of 26.31. However, the company has experienced a 31.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Your final reminder for tonight’s big event with our three analysts

Is It Worth Investing in Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FLNC is 2.86.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for FLNC is 63.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLNC on December 20, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

FLNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen a 31.62% increase in the past week, with a 42.14% rise in the past month, and a 14.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.50% for FLNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.23% for FLNC stock, with a simple moving average of 21.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLNC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for FLNC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLNC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $31 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLNC Trading at 33.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +41.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLNC rose by +31.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.04. In addition, Fluence Energy Inc saw 58.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLNC starting from AES CORP, who sale 7,087,500 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Dec 08. After this action, AES CORP now owns 0 shares of Fluence Energy Inc, valued at $156,279,375 using the latest closing price.

SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V, the 10% Owner of Fluence Energy Inc, sale 7,087,500 shares at $22.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that SIEMENS PENSION TRUST E V is holding 11,761,131 shares at $156,279,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLNC

Equity return is now at value -16.62, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.