FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that BECN, SUN, NXT, FPAY and HGTY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 19, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.

The public float for FPAY is 12.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FPAY on December 20, 2023 was 50.29K shares.

FPAY’s Market Performance

FPAY’s stock has seen a -3.24% decrease for the week, with a 64.22% rise in the past month and a 64.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.92% for FlexShopper Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.86% for FPAY’s stock, with a 56.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPAY stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for FPAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FPAY in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on April 10, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

FPAY Trading at 44.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.41%, as shares surge +51.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPAY fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6025. In addition, FlexShopper Inc saw 93.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPAY starting from Dvorkin Howard, who purchase 8,707 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Nov 20. After this action, Dvorkin Howard now owns 3,985,092 shares of FlexShopper Inc, valued at $9,752 using the latest closing price.

Davis John, the COO of FlexShopper Inc, purchase 6,477 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Davis John is holding 7,720 shares at $7,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPAY

Equity return is now at value 12.52, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.