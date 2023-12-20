First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 52.73. However, the company has seen a 5.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Americans just set a record on Thanksgiving shopping, spending $5.6 billion. I expect Industrial REITs to reap strong rewards from the growth in eCommerce shopping that we’re seeing during the holidays. And right now, two of our top three highest-rated industrial REITs are offering attractive, double-digit margins of safety.

Is It Worth Investing in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is 26.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FR is 1.05.

The public float for FR is 131.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On December 20, 2023, FR’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

FR’s Market Performance

FR’s stock has seen a 5.90% increase for the week, with a 18.08% rise in the past month and a 3.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for FR’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FR Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR rose by +5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.07. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. saw 9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FR starting from MUSIL SCOTT A, who sale 7,600 shares at the price of $52.28 back on Apr 28. After this action, MUSIL SCOTT A now owns 81,078 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $397,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.