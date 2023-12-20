First Bancorp PR (FBP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has surged by 1.64 when compared to previous closing price of 16.49, but the company has seen a 5.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Bank stocks are on a roll in November on investor optimism about no further rate hikes, with United Bankshares (UBSI), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), First BanCorp. (FBP), TowneBank (TOWN) and WSFS Financial (WSFS) outperforming the S&P 500 index.

Is It Worth Investing in First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23.

The public float for FBP is 168.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBP on December 20, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

FBP’s Market Performance

The stock of First Bancorp PR (FBP) has seen a 5.67% increase in the past week, with a 10.12% rise in the past month, and a 25.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for FBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for FBP stock, with a simple moving average of 27.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 14.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw 31.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Power Carlos, who sale 9,433 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Power Carlos now owns 246,793 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $155,670 using the latest closing price.

ALEMAN AURELIO, the President and CEO of First Bancorp PR, sale 50,000 shares at $15.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that ALEMAN AURELIO is holding 1,176,325 shares at $789,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Equity return is now at value 23.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.