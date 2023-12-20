Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for FOA is 30.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FOA was 85.84K shares.

FOA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE: FOA) has jumped by 13.04 compared to previous close of 0.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Michael Fant – SVP, Finance Graham Fleming – Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer Kristen Sieffert – President Conference Call Participants Stephen Laws – Raymond James Operator Hello and welcome to the Finance of America’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any feedback noise.

FOA’s Market Performance

Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) has experienced a 27.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.40% rise in the past month, and a -17.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for FOA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.69% for FOA’s stock, with a -24.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FOA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FOA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FOA Trading at 12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.44%, as shares surge +14.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOA rose by +27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9416. In addition, Finance of America Companies Inc saw -13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOA starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who purchase 10,869,566 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Mar 31. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 24,727,216 shares of Finance of America Companies Inc, valued at $15,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Tactical Opportunit, the 10% Owner of Finance of America Companies Inc, purchase 10,869,566 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Blackstone Tactical Opportunit is holding 24,727,216 shares at $15,000,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOA

Equity return is now at value -78.76, with -0.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Finance of America Companies Inc (FOA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.