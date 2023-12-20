Figs Inc (FIGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.40relation to previous closing price of 7.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Investors interested in stocks from the Retail – Apparel and Shoes sector have probably already heard of Gap (GPS) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FIGS is at 1.62.

The public float for FIGS is 154.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.99% of that float. The average trading volume for FIGS on December 20, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

The stock of Figs Inc (FIGS) has seen a 7.86% increase in the past week, with a 11.17% rise in the past month, and a 42.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.52% for FIGS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.23% for the last 200 days.

FIGS Trading at 16.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares surge +14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS rose by +8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, Figs Inc saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 7,601 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Dec 06. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 434,022 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $53,207 using the latest closing price.

Hasson Heather L., the Executive Chair of Figs Inc, sale 73,802 shares at $7.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Hasson Heather L. is holding 625,082 shares at $545,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Figs Inc (FIGS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.