FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) has decreased by -2.53 when compared to last closing price of 0.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FGEN is at 0.65.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for FGEN is 91.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.50% of that float. The average trading volume for FGEN on December 20, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

FGEN’s Market Performance

The stock of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has seen a -0.08% decrease in the past week, with a 8.59% rise in the past month, and a -29.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.14% for FGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.23% for FGEN’s stock, with a -92.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FGEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FGEN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FGEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FGEN Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.46%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FGEN fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5823. In addition, FibroGen Inc saw -96.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FGEN starting from Henderson Jeffrey William, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Sep 01. After this action, Henderson Jeffrey William now owns 28,866 shares of FibroGen Inc, valued at $2,060 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Jeffrey William, the Director of FibroGen Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Henderson Jeffrey William is holding 30,866 shares at $3,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FGEN

Equity return is now at value -42790.17, with -55.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FibroGen Inc (FGEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.