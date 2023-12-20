Fedex Corp (FDX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24.

The public float for FDX is 230.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On December 20, 2023, the average trading volume of FDX was 1.84M shares.

FDX) stock’s latest price update

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 281.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that A late surge into the close has brought the blue-chip Down to a new all-time high: +251 points, +0.68%, to 37,557 for the first time ever.

FDX’s Market Performance

Fedex Corp (FDX) has seen a 2.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.40% gain in the past month and a 11.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for FDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.48% for FDX’s stock, with a 14.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for FDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $293 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDX Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDX rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $266.69. In addition, Fedex Corp saw 61.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDX starting from Johnson Jennifer L, who sale 13,348 shares at the price of $258.25 back on Oct 06. After this action, Johnson Jennifer L now owns 3,428 shares of Fedex Corp, valued at $3,447,121 using the latest closing price.

Lenz Michael C., the EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF of Fedex Corp, sale 5,745 shares at $261.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Lenz Michael C. is holding 22,478 shares at $1,504,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDX

Equity return is now at value 16.14, with 4.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fedex Corp (FDX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.