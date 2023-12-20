EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 20.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-20 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that Jay S. Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EYPT is at 1.61.

The public float for EYPT is 30.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.24% of that float. The average trading volume for EYPT on December 20, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stock saw an increase of 1.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 195.58% and a quarterly increase of 150.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.99% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.31% for EYPT’s stock, with a 150.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 110.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +243.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +140.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +568.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.93. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 497.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Paggiarino Dario A., who sale 1,458 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Paggiarino Dario A. now owns 25,707 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $29,160 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 588,235 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 6,038,235 shares at $9,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Equity return is now at value -102.73, with -52.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.