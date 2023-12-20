Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has surge by 2.05relation to previous closing price of 148.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Retail sales are rebounding, which is expected to help stocks like American Eagle Outfitters, (AEO), Amazon.com (AMZN), The Gap (GPS), Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Expedia Group, (EXPE) in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) is above average at 27.20x. The 36-month beta value for EXPE is also noteworthy at 1.87.

The public float for EXPE is 132.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on December 20, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

EXPE’s Market Performance

The stock of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a 4.58% increase in the past week, with a 11.10% rise in the past month, and a 45.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for EXPE’s stock, with a 41.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $150 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.43. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 72.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 8,942 shares at the price of $134.46 back on Nov 20. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 10,189 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $1,202,359 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $134.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 72,266 shares at $9,415,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.