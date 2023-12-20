Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, EXEL stock has gone up by 4.70%, with a monthly gain of 12.83% and a quarterly surge of 10.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Exelixis Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.95% for EXEL stock, with a simple moving average of 17.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is 0.59.

The public float for EXEL is 301.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on December 20, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has increased by 2.14 when compared to last closing price of 23.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Investors need to pay close attention to Exelixis (EXEL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

EXEL Trading at 11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.23. In addition, Exelixis Inc saw 48.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Haley Patrick J., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $23.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Haley Patrick J. now owns 307,687 shares of Exelixis Inc, valued at $1,167,500 using the latest closing price.

Hessekiel Jeffrey, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of Exelixis Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $23.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hessekiel Jeffrey is holding 533,345 shares at $575,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Equity return is now at value 3.81, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc (EXEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.