Examining the Volatility of Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) Stock

The stock of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has gone up by 1.01% for the week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month and a 35.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.91% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for OSCR’s stock, with a 18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSCR is 1.62.

The public float for OSCR is 139.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSCR on December 20, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)’s stock price has soared by 4.30 in relation to previous closing price of 7.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 19.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Oscar Health Inc saw 225.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 30,029 shares at the price of $8.16 back on Dec 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 548,613 shares of Oscar Health Inc, valued at $245,037 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc, sale 16,793 shares at $8.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 301,223 shares at $137,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Equity return is now at value -34.65, with -10.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.