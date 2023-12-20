Examining the Volatility of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s (SUPV) Stock

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a 55.91% rise in the past month and a 64.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.20% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.71% for SUPV’s stock, with a 52.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPV is 2.08.

The public float for SUPV is 78.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on December 20, 2023 was 741.07K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV)’s stock price has soared by 3.94 in relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

SUPV Trading at 52.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +53.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw 83.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Equity return is now at value 9.67, with 1.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.