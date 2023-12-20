Examining the Volatility of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd’s (CYTO) Stock

In the past week, CYTO stock has gone down by -36.96%, with a monthly decline of -42.86% and a quarterly plunge of -36.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 55.08% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.37% for CYTO’s stock, with a -74.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.45.

The public float for CYTO is 1.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CYTO on December 20, 2023 was 816.93K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.86 in comparison to its previous close of 3.59, however, the company has experienced a -36.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO ) Special Call December 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Thomas Meyer – Founder, Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, and welcome to Altamira Therapeutics December 23, 2023 Investor Business Update Conference Call.

CYTO Trading at -29.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 55.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.67%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -36.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.29. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -96.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.